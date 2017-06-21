Driver apologizes for taking Ferrari out at Le Mans

TDS Racing driver Mattieu Vaxiviere has apologized for the collision that took out the No. 82 Risi Competizione Ferrari at last weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Vaxiviere was attempting to pass the Ferrari, being driven by Pierre Kaeffer, in Hour 6 of the race.

Assuming his No. 28 LMP2 machine had cleared that of the Ferrari, Vaxiviere moved back into the racing line. Unfortunately, he wasn’t clear, and the two made contact sending the Ferrari hard into the wall.

While Kaffer was OK, Vaxiviere made it a point to apologize to him after the race for causing the incident, and he also took to social media with the following message:

“Further to the different posts I have read on the Internet after the accident I had in Le Mans, I must be humble toward my motorsport family and my fans. My first concern is to apologize again to Pierre Kaffer and to the Team Risi Competizione, which I did personally after the race. I know I did wrong and I am sorry about this, and to be honest when I passed Pierre I really thought I was ahead of the Ferrari when I came back on my racing line. I misjudged the action and be sure I did not do that on purpose. I can understand the great disappointment for the team and the fans and again I apologize from the bottom of my heart, and my first concern when I saw the video was to have medical news from Pierre, which I found out was doing OK, and that’s the most important now. I have learnt from this mistake, and now I will go on with our teamwork to pursue my racing career. Of course these kinds of accidents are really bad, but unfortunately I am not the only one to whom this has happened once. My goal is to not do that ever again.”