Driver in New Hampshire pulled over for strapping mountain of items on top of van

A driver in New Hampshire may need some packing lessons after police pulled over a white van Wednesday morning with a mountain of items strapped to it.

The van was traveling down Interstate 93 when a state trooper spotted the vehicle with several items packed on top of it, according to New Hampshire police. Among the clutter were multiple pieces of furniture, a bike, a shovel, a shopping cart and even a 32-inch television.

New Hampshire Police Department posted a photo of the van on its Facebook page saying it prevented “a potential accident from occurring.”

In a separate post, police warned that “driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby.”

The trooper had the vehicle towed and taken away, according to NECN. The driver was also ticketed for negligent driving.