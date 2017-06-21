Driver ratings for the top 20 in the Monster Energy Series in 2017

Among NASCAR’s many advanced statistics is “Driver Rating,” which calculates several loop data metrics in a mathematical formula to give every driver a rating for each Monster Energy Series race.
More than a dozen different elements are measured with a perfect rating being 150.00. Here’s how the top 20 drivers rate so far this season.
© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt
20
Trevor Bayne, 72.6 rating
Bayne’s shown more consistency with Roush Fenway Racing in 2017 but he isn’t quite a strong as his teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 73.9
With the 19th best driver rating, Dale Jr. position in the standings shows how bad luck has affected him. On the other hand, most would believe he should be above 19th.
Getty Images Getty Images
Much like his fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kahne has had some tough luck but still isn’t perform at the level fans expect.
Newman’s win at Phoenix was a huge boost for the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing team. He’ll be around in the playoffs but needs more speed to be a contender.
After winning at Daytona, Busch hasn’t impressed much. He’s had some solid races in recent weeks but needs to show more going forward.
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 78.2
The improvement for Stenhouse has shown in several different forms this season. He’s already tied for a career-high in top-10 finishes and scored his first Cup Series win at Talladega.
The rookie has been impressive all season but late-race mistakes or using up his equipment has cost him great finishes.
Bowyer’s slid to the outside of the playoff picture but has the potential to grab a victory before the playoffs start. He could also race his way back in.
Kenseth took several hard hits in the early season but has rebound to string together some solid finishes and make his way into the final playoff spot currently.
Hamlin turned a corner about two months ago and has been up front much more often in the No. 11 JGR Toyota.
McMurray’s on pace for his best season in a long time and continues to run in the top 10 most weeks.
© Brett Moist LAT Photo USA www.latphoto.co.uk Brett Moist
A win at Pocono was a perfect remedy for a driver who has dealt with some tough breaks in the past two months.
The seven-time champion is shaping up another big year. He leads all drivers with three wins and could very well be on his way to championship No. 8.
Mike Dinovo Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Logano looked to be one of the championship contenders early but he’s been forced to rebound from a bad stretch over the past month and a half.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
The talent of Elliott continues to show with consistent finishes. He’s been a mainstay in the top-five outside of a rough stretch in the month of May.
Keselowski’s fallen off a bit in recent weeks from his normal speed but Team Penske will undoubtedly keep making strides into the summer and be back in Victory Lane.
Barely missing the 100-point driver rating, Harvick’s been the third or fourth best driver for about two months now. It’s shocking he hasn’t broken through and won a race.
See: Kevin Harvick. Seriously, Harvick and Busch have been phenomenal for quite a few weeks but keep coming up short of Victory Lane.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk
It’s no surprise that the top two drivers on this list have a sizeable gap over the field. Larson scored his second win and took the points lead back at Michigan. It’s quickly turning into a two-man race as the summer starts.
Mike Dinovo Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
1
Martin Truex Jr., 113.9
Truex has become the King of the Stages with 10 stage victories and two race wins so far this season. That level of consistency is why he and Larson have distanced themselves in the standings by so much.
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!