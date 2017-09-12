Driver, Tesla Autopilot both came up short in fatal crash report finds

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that “operational limitations” of Tesla’s Autopilot system played a “major role” in a fatal crash last May, but that the driver was also at fault for not paying adequate attention to the road.

Tesla owner Joshua Brown was using the semi-autonomous system on a Florida highway when both he and the car failed to notice a tractor-trailer turning left across the road. At the time, Autopilot was capable of steering the car within its lane and autonomously braking for vehicles in the road ahead.

Following the incident, Tesla said that the vehicles sensors were unable to identify the white truck against the bright sky behind it.

According to Reuters, the NTSB found that the system worked as designed, but should’ve done more to ensure driver attentiveness and restrict its use to highways and limited-access roads. The only way that it could monitor the driver was by sensing whether or not he was touching the steering wheel, which the NTSB called “a poor surrogate for monitored driving engagement.”

The investigation also found that there were 10 seconds to respond to the truck, and that Brown did not apply the brakes. His last action was setting the cruise control at 74 mph on the 65 mph road, two minutes before the collision.

Neither Tesla nor company CEO Elon Musk have yet responded to the NTSB report.

The NTSB issued seven recommendations for the auto industry, including the incorporation of electronic safeguards against improper use of Level 2 automated driving systems like Autopilot.

Tesla has updated Autopilot’s operating parameters several times since the incident.

The NTSB report was issued on the same day that U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao revealed the federal government’s latest voluntary guidelines for autonomous technology, which includes a section on driver monitoring and the transfer of control from vehicle to operator when a system determines that human interaction is required.