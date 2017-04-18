Drivers with most wins in each year since 2000

In NASCAR, repeat winners are rare.
After the first seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races of this year, six different drivers have visited Victory Lane already.
And since the year 2000, no driver has won more than 10 races in a single season, and that happened only once.
Here are the biggest single-season race winners in each year since 2000.
2002, Matt Kenseth, 5 wins
Back when he drove for Jack Roush, Kenseth had a great season, but it was Tony Stewart who took his first title that season.
After barely squeaking into the playoffs, Stewart won five of 10 races once he got there and took the championship from Carl Edwards on a tiebreaker.
2012, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, 5
Three different drivers, three different teams, three different manufacturers, all with five wins. But it was Keselowski, Team Penske and Dodge who took the title.
2016, Jimmie Johnson, 5
Three of Johnson’s five race victories came in the NASCAR playoffs when he overcame a sub-par regular season to win his record-tying seventh championship.
In his sophomore season in NASCAR’s top division, Stewart won the most races, but his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Bobby Labonte won the championship.
Believe it or not, ’01 was the fourth and final championship for Gordon, who wound up with 93 career victories.
What a year for Roush Fenway Racing, which won 15 races and had five drivers make it to NASCAR’s playoffs. A loose wheel at Texas cost Biffle the title, as Tony Stewart won his second championship.
Driving for Ray Evernham’s Dodge team, Kahne had the best year of his career, but in ’06, Jimmie Johnson won the first of his seven championships.
2014, Brad Keselowski, 6
The 2012 champion had another banner year with Team Penske, but in ’14, it was Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing who won the championship.
In ’15, Logano won all three races in a playoff round, but the season will forever be marked by Matt Kenseth deliberately wrecking him at Martinsville in retaliation for prior incidents. Kyle Busch wound up winning the title.
2009, Jimmie Johnson, 7
Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished 1-2-3 in the championship in ’09, with Johnson defeating teammates Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon.
In his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing, Kenseth took the title fight all the way to Homestead before getting beaten out by Jimmie Johnson.
Sometimes we forget that Newman posted big numbers early in his career, although Matt Kenseth won the title in ’03 with just a single victory. And Kenseth’s championship dominance led NASCAR to create a playoff system the following year.
2004, Jimmie Johnson, 8
Ironically enough, Johnson didn’t win one of his seven championships in ’04, losing out in a wild season finale to Kurt Busch.
This was brutal. Hamlin dominated the 2010 season but mistakes in the penultimate race of the year at Phoenix and the season-ender at Homestead allowed Jimmie Johnson to win his fifth consecutive championship.
You can make a pretty compelling case that Edwards is the best driver of this era to never win a championship, though he came close several times including ’08, when Jimmie Johnson won the title.
2007, Jimmie Johnson, 10
No surprise here. The only active driver to win 10 races in a single season in this century is also the only active driver with seven Cup championships.
