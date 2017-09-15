Drone strike kills 3 militants in NW Pakistan, say officials

Two Pakistani officials say a suspected U.S. drone strike has targeted a compound in a northwestern tribal region along the Afghan border, killing three suspected militants.

The officials said two suspects were also wounded in Friday’s strike on a border village in the Kurram tribal region.

If confirmed, it would be the first U.S. drone strike on Pakistan since President Donald Trump announced his new strategy for Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief media.

The officials said apparently Afghan Taliban, including member Abdul Salam, were targeted but it was unclear whether they were present at the time.

Salam is a relative of Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, who served as ambassador to Pakistan during the Taliban’s rule.