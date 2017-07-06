Dry wait: Braves-Nats delayed 3 hours despite minimal rain

WASHINGTON (AP) The series opener between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals was delayed for 3 hours, 5 minutes on Thursday night despite negligible rain.

The Nationals’ scheduled game Wednesday night against the New York Mets was postponed amid a downpour, but only a very brief shower hit Nationals Park on Thursday before first pitch was thrown at 10:10 p.m.

The grounds crew didn’t put the tarp on the infield until 74 minutes after scheduled first pitch. Light rain eventually fell, but only for a couple of minutes.

During the delay, a tweet from Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte read, ”This No-Rain delay is something I’ve never seen before!!” When someone suggested he and his teammates take advantage of the break with some slip-and-slide fun on the tarp, Inciarte responded, ”Can’t. The tarp is dry.”

