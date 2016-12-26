DSP Arrest 2, Looking for 1 in Frankford Home Invasion

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in a Frankford home invasion early Saturday morning. Police say two teenagers were sleeping in separate rooms when three suspects armed with hammers forced their way in through the front door. The victims were dragged from their beds into the living room while the suspects searched the home leaving with a large metal grinder and cash when they spotted headlights. Investigation led police to the home of 38 year old Kevin Jesneck of Ocean View where the metal grinder was recovered. He was arrested along with 21 year old Theodore Wilson. The third suspect has not yet been identified. The victims were not injured.