DSP Arrest Dover Man after Drug Investigation

By Mari Lou -
52
Benjamin Greene
Benjamin Greene
Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested after a 4-month long investigation into illegal drug sales from 2 homes in Dover.  Early Friday morning Delaware State Police and officers from other agencies went into a home on Stevenson Drive.  They arrested 29 year old Benjamin Greene and seized packaging material for heroin distribution and over $1200 in suspected drug proceeds.  At a home on East Water Street police found nearly 23 grams of heroin, packaging materials, and several guns – including two that were reported stolen.  Green is charged with multiple drug, weapons and other offenses – including a hit and run crash while transporting drugs into Delaware – the vehicle was found in front of the Stevenson Drive residence.   He’s being held in default of an over $150,000 cash bond.

