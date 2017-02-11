DSP Arrest Dover Man after Drug Investigation

A Dover man has been arrested after a 4-month long investigation into illegal drug sales from 2 homes in Dover. Early Friday morning Delaware State Police and officers from other agencies went into a home on Stevenson Drive. They arrested 29 year old Benjamin Greene and seized packaging material for heroin distribution and over $1200 in suspected drug proceeds. At a home on East Water Street police found nearly 23 grams of heroin, packaging materials, and several guns – including two that were reported stolen. Green is charged with multiple drug, weapons and other offenses – including a hit and run crash while transporting drugs into Delaware – the vehicle was found in front of the Stevenson Drive residence. He’s being held in default of an over $150,000 cash bond.