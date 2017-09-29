DSP Arrest Seaford Man after Short Chase near Oak Oarchard

A Seaford man has been arrested on drug and traffic charges after a short chase that began in Oak Orchard Thursday night just after 10. Police tried to stop 22 year old Hashun Mitchell when he was spotted driving erratically on Oak Orchard Road. He was stopped near the intersection of Mount Joy and Townsend Roads and arrested. However police spotted him tossing something out of his car window. Police recovered 1300 baggies of heroin. Over 1 gram of marijuana was found in his car. Mitchell faces multiple charges.