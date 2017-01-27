DSP Arrest Smyrna Man for Attempted Burglary

By Mari Lou -
108
Sean Gardner
courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to a Hartly area home last week for a burglary in progress.  The two suspects were seen driving off in a black Chrysler 300, which was found a short time later in the driveway of a residence on Slaughter Station Road, where the two suspects were trying to break in as well.  Troopers chased the two who were eventually found in a wooded area near Proctors Purchase Road.  28 year old Sean Gardner of Smyrna is charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy and other offenses.  The second suspect has not yet been charged – he is hospitalized for an unrelated medical condition.

