DSP Arrest Smyrna Man for Attempted Burglary

Delaware State Police were called to a Hartly area home last week for a burglary in progress. The two suspects were seen driving off in a black Chrysler 300, which was found a short time later in the driveway of a residence on Slaughter Station Road, where the two suspects were trying to break in as well. Troopers chased the two who were eventually found in a wooded area near Proctors Purchase Road. 28 year old Sean Gardner of Smyrna is charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy and other offenses. The second suspect has not yet been charged – he is hospitalized for an unrelated medical condition.