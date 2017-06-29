DSP arrests serial armed robbery suspect

Delaware State Police arrested a suspect in the recent string of armed robberies that occurred throughout the Dover area. 26-year old Jarel Williams was arrested yesterday after police received a tip he was involved in the recent robberies throughout Kent County that featured a masked men, one using a shotgun while the other acted as a lookout. During a search warrant of Williams’ apartment and car, police found clothing that were identified from surveillance footage as well as a 12 gauge shotgun. Williams has been charged with a range of felonies, and was sent to Vaughn Correctional Center with a $360,000 cash bond. Delaware State Police spokesperson Master Corporal Gary Fournier says additional suspects are still at large and asks anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police.