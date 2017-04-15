DSP Drug Investigation Nets over 40 Arrests

A three month investigation into drug buys at Unity Lane in Greenwood has ended with the arrest of 5 suspects. Police from multiple agencies used 8 search warrants and seized over 101 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, 531 baggies of heroin, 48 grams marijuana, a loaded handgun that was reported stolen last year, several other weapons and over $2300 in suspected drug proceeds. Police say the ring leaders of the organization are 29 year old Frank Lovett of Harrington and 26 year old Jermaine Boyd of Dover. Since January 36 others have been charged with various drug offenses as part of the investigation which is continuing.

Jermaine Boyd, 26 of Dover, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $169,500.00 cash bail.

Mark Boyd, 59 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash.

Joseph Rayshawne Palmer, 25 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash bond.

Shanun Handy, 32 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash bond.

Frank R. Lovett, 29 of Harrington, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $89,000.00 secured bail.

Between the months of January to April 2017 the following were arrested as part of this active and ongoing investigation:

Stanley Spencer, 47 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia.

Joyce Chapman, 49 of Dover, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine.

Frank Lovett, 29 of Greenwood, was arrested for Resisting Arrest.

David Vilone, 27 of Harrington, was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Tampering and Drug Paraphernalia.

Roxanne Higham, 47 of Townsend, was arrested for Felony DUI.

Vicki Porter, 51 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Drug Paraphernalia.

Shaynee Boone, 28 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Conspiracy.

Jacquelyn Schlegel, 30 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Conspiracy.

Melinda Reed, 28 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Sarah Reed, 23 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Carrie Cain, 38 of Milton, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Jamie Seeger, 35 of Felton, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Conspiracy and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

James Obyrne, 23 of Dover, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Conspiracy and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Amdrea Farley, 25 of Felton, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Melissa Lindenmeier, 35 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Reginald Marshall, 36 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Corey Comstock, 23 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Paraphernalia.

Larry Owens, 55 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Douglas Coppock, 26 of Frederica, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Paraphernalia.

Laurie Wilcutts, 37 of Frederica, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin and Conspiracy.

Ashlee Gillespie, 27 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Heroin and Conspiracy.

Jamie Chrisler, 30 of Dover, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Tina Herzog, 28 of Milford, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Gerimino Gomez, 43 of Harrington, was arrested for Tampering and Drug Paraphernalia.

Angela Evans, 39 of Felton, was arrested for Possession of Heroin, Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Eric Estabrook, 39 of Frederica, was arrested for Possession of Heroin, Paraphernalia and Conspiracy.

Randal Reny, 34 of Hartly, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Courtney Krebel, 38 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.

Bayard Spence, 27 of Houston, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.

Lilton Stevens, 40 of Harrington, was arrested for Delivery of Crack Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine and Paraphernalia.

Ryan Lefort, 25 of Harrington, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.

Jeremy Howard, 36 of Magnolia, was arrested as a local fugitive.

Katherine Leech, 31 of Magnolia was arrested as a local fugitive.

Travis Crowe, 41 of Magnolia was arrested as a local fugitive.

Ashley Henderson, 26 of Harrington, was arrested for Criminal Solicitation and Drug Paraphernalia.

Melissa Glenn, 37 of Seaford, was arrested for Criminal Solicitation and Drug Paraphernalia.