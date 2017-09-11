DSP end month-long drug investigation in Magnolia

Delaware State Police wrapped up a month-long drug investigation in Magnolia late last week. According to spokesman Sergeant Richard Bratz, the special operations response team executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Woodwill Road last Thursday. Police arrested 6 people suspected to be involved in the drug distribution operation, as well as confiscated about a quarter pound of marijuana, 71 bags of heroin, a gram of crack cocaine, digital scales, a ledger, and nearly $4,000 in suspected drug proceeds.