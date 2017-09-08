DSP execute major drug bust in Lincoln

Delaware State Police arrested 11 people as part of a drug investigation on Crabapple Lane. State troopers in conjunction with the State’s Special Operations Response Team, the Department of Corrections, and Milford Police Department executed two search warrants late Tuesday morning. The sting netted over 3-thousand bags of heroin, an ounce of cocaine, 11 suboxone strips, nearly $10,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and a .22 caliber rifle. As a result police arrested 11 people in connection to the drug ring, and six more suspects on unrelated outstanding warrants.