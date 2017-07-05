DSP investigate fatal car accident in Felton

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Felton yesterday evening. According to DSP spokeperson Sgt. Richard Bratz, a corvette was driving westbound on Irish Hill Road towards Route 13; while taking a soft curve in the road its driver, 50-year old John Watson lost control of the vehicle, and spun out across the double yellow line. A Ford Focus travelling eastbound struck the passenger side of the Corvette, and forced it over an embankment. Watson, although wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Focus, 22-year old Chelsea Harris, also wearing her seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.