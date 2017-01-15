DSP Investigate Robbery at Milford Area Valero

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Valero gas station on Bay road near Milford last night just after 9:30. Police say two men – one armed with a handgun – the other a shotgun demanded cash from a safe which the clerk could not open. Then the suspects demanded money from the register which the clerk turned over. The suspects left driving south on Bay Road.

Both suspects are black – and wore black pants and black hoodies. One is about 5’ 6” with a thin build and wore a bandana over his face – he was armed with the handgun.