DSP Investigating Assault & Robbery in Lewes

Delaware State Police were called to Beebe Medical Center just after 2 this morning to investigate an assault. Police say the victim drove from Dover to Lewes to meet the seller on Stingey Lane west of Lewes about an electronic device posted on Craigslist. As the two began to discuss the item, three men approached the vehicle and punched the victim in the face through his window, then pulled him out of the car and took his jewelry and cell phone. The three left the area and the seller also drove off. The suspects are one white man and two black men. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.