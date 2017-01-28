DSP Investigating Dover Robbery

Delaware State Police are looking for two men who robbed and assaulted a 24 year old male victim walking to his car in the parking lot of the Generals Way Apartments in Dover. Police say the victim was assaulted as he tried to get in his car and knocked unconscious. The suspects took various items from the victim and from his car and left. The victim was taken to Kent General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries but could not give a description of the two suspects. If you have any information – contact Crime Stoppers.