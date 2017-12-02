DSP Investigating Robbery of Delivery Driver Near Seaford

A delivery driver for a Blades restaurant was robbed Friday night around 9:30. Delaware State Police say the driver returned to the business reporting that he had been robbed when he tried to deliver an order to an address on Concord Road, which he found didn’t exist. He called the number provided and was told to drive down a long dirt road when two people came from the rear of the home – one armed with a gun and demanded money. The driver handed over his cash while the second suspect took the victim’s cell phone and the food order. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers 800-TIP-3333.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 18-25 years of age, 6’00”-6’01” tall, wearing all black with a mask over his face – he was armed with an unknown type handgun.

The second suspect was only described as a male wearing all black clothing with a mask over his face.