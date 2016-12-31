DSP Looking for 2 in Magnolia Home Invasion

Delaware State Police say two suspects went into a home in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia just after midnight Friday morning and confronted two victims at gun point. The armed suspect fired a rifle into the floor – the female victim began pushing at the gun and she was struck by the suspect. Both suspects left the home in a white SUV. No one was injured.

The armed man is black, about 6’ 2” with a thin build and wore a grey hoodie. The other suspect was about 5’ 6” with a heavy build. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.