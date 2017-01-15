DSP Looking for 2 Suspects for Thefts from Vehicles, Burglary & Reckless Endangering

UPDATED – 1-15-17 – 8:30a – Two men who Delaware State Police are searching for in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Smyrna, Clayton and Kenton areas since last October, turned up Saturday night in the Selbyville area. Police say 19 year old Andrew Mudry of Dover and 18 year old Tanner McElwee of Wilmington ransacked an apartment in the Bayside community and fired shots at a teen who spotted the pair – the teen was not injured. Police believe Mudry and McElwee are driving a grey Honda Civic with a large dent on the side – if you spot them – contact Crime Stoppers – they are considered armed and dangerous.

====================================================

ORIGINAL STORY: Delaware State Police need your help to find two suspects wanted for multiple thefts from vehicles in the Smyrna, Clayton and Kenton areas in incidents that date back to last October. Police are looking for 19 year old Andrew Mudry of Dover and 18 year old Tanner McElwee of Wilmington but say they may be living at various locations statewide. Both are wanted for multiple counts of felony theft, criminal trespass and conspiracy. If you know where either or both men are – contact Crime Stoppers.