DSP Looking for Information into Early AM Shooting in Milford

A 31 year old Millsboro man is recovering after he was shot Sunday morning around 2 outside the Silverlake Estates Apartments in Milford. Delaware State Police say the victim was going to find out what an argument between two others was about when someone fire several shots – striking the victim. The victim drove himself to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.