DSP Looking for Missing Laurel Man

Your help is needed to locate a missing 28 year old Laurel man. Delaware State Police are looking for Donnell Davis who was last seen September 12 in the Seaford area around 11pm. Davis is black, 5’ 8” and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black Nike sneakers and a red sleeveless shirt over a dark hooded sweatshirt. Police are concerned for his well-being and have not been able to locate him. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.