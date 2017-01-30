DSP Looking for Seaford Man on Weapons Charges

Delaware State Police are looking for 18 year old Stephon Jackson of Seaford. He is wanted for two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited after several rounds were fired towards an apartment building in the Wexford Village Development in Laurel Sunday afternoon just before 4. If you know where Jackson is – contact Crime Stoppers.

State and Laurel Police were called to the Wexford Village Development just before 4pm Sunday after an 18 year old man was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead – his body turned over to the Division of Forensic Sciences for autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.