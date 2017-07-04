DSP search for burglar in Lincoln

The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a burglary of a residence in the Lincoln area and are asking for you to help identify the male suspect.

Last Thursday, an unknown male suspect broke into a residence in the area of Kings Crossing in Lincoln. Police believe the man may be operating a silver Hyundai, Elantra with New Jersey plates. The vehicle has damage and paint peeling off the rear bumper.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male approximately 6’00” tall with a beard wearing tan pants and a white t-shirt with a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to contact Delaware State Police.