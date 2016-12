Delaware State Police are looking for a 26 year old Seaford woman in connection with burglaries in the Delmar area. Police believe Amber Parsons committed burglaries on Line Church and Whaleys Roads where gas was taken to power a generator. There are also active warrants for Parsons in Kent and Sussex County. She is white, 5’ 2” and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. If you know where she is – contact Crime Stoppers.