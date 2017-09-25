DSP searching for two car burglars in Georgetown

In Georgetown Delaware State Police are searching for a pair of people caught on camera burgling cars this weekend. Around 2 AM on Sunday morning, surveillance footage caught two people entering and attempting to get into multiple vehicles parked in driveways along Leah Street in the Fish Hook Mobile Home Park. Suspects took at least one wallet from a car before leaving the scene.

According to state police there has been an uptick in car break-ins throughout Kent and Sussex Counties. Officials say an uncounted number of suspects have broken into well over a dozen vehicles in recent weeks, rummaging through cars taking purses, money, and electronics. The cars are usually parked in a driveways and are unsecured. Police say to stop any thefts from your car, you should remove any valuables from your vehicle each night, make sure to roll up your windows and lock your doors, and turn on an outside light.