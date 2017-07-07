DSP trooper named Tactical Flight Officer of the year

Delaware State Police Sr. Corporal Jen Potocki was named the 2017 Tactical Flight Officer of the year by the Airborne Law Enforcement Association. She has been serving as a medic aboard the DSP helicopter for the past 4 years, and was selected from a pool of over 3,000 eligible flight officers. Her use of the Forward Looking Infrared Radiometer during apprehensions set her apart from the rest of the pack. Potocki says she had no idea she was even up for an award, and that it’s a tribute to the community’s support and her pilots more than anything.