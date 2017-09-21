DSP: Woman assaults boyfriend in Rehoboth

In Rehoboth Beach, State Police arrested a woman after she assaulted her boyfriend and pointed a loaded gun at him. Around 3 AM Wednesday morning, troopers were called to the Sawgrass Development after reports of a domestic dispute.

Investigation revealed Kimberley Cook of Middletown and her boyfriend had gone to sleep, when shortly afterwards the boyfriend woke up to Cook hitting him and pressing her forearm into his windpipe. The man bit Cook’s forearm, got up and began gathering his things to leave. Then Cook took a gun out of the nightstand, and said he was not allowed to leave. The man calmed Cook down before disarming her and calling 9-1-1.

Cook was arrested for strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, posession of a firearm during a felony among other charges.