Dubnyk sharp in goal as Wild improve to 3-0 in preseason

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Devan Dubnyk stopped 28 shots to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Mikael Granlund scored and assisted on Matt Dumba’s winning goal early in the second period for the Wild.

Andrew Agozzino scored for the Avalanche, and Jonathan Bernier had 22 saves.

Granlund’s goal on a wrist shot at 7:48 of the first period put Minnesota ahead 1-0, and Dumba’s slap shot doubled the lead 2 1/2 minutes into the second. Both scores came on the power play.

Goal-scorer Mikael Granlund: 'It's good to get this going again'

Agozzino pulled the Avalanche within one a little more than 2 minutes later.

Minnesota finished 2 for 5 with the man-advantage, and Colorado was 0 for 8.