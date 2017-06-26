Ducks ink defenseman Korbinian Holzer to two-year contract extension

The Ducks have signed defenseman Korbinian Holzer to a two-year contract extension through the 2018-19 NHL season. Per club policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holzer, 29 (2/16/88), has earned 4-15=19 points with 88 penalty minutes (PIM) in 119 career NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto. Acquired from the Maple Leafs on Mar. 2, 2015 in exchange for Eric Brewer and Anaheim’s fifth-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, Holzer owns 2-8=10 points with 33 PIM in 61 career games with the Ducks. The Munich, Germany native also made his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2017, going scoreless with 18 PIM in five postseason games.

Selected by Toronto in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Holzer established career highs in points (2-5=7) and tied his career best in goals with the Ducks last season. The 6-3, 215-pound blueliner also finished tied for third among team defensemen in hits per game (2.2) and posted a 14.3 shooting percentage in his 32 appearances.