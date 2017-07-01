Ducks sign defenseman Cam Fowler to eight-year contract extension

Cam Fowler will be part of the Anaheim Ducks for years to come.

The 25-year-old defenseman signed an eight-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season, the club announced on Saturday.

The deal is reportedly worth an average annual value of $6.5 million.

“Cam Fowler is the type of player we want here long term,” said Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray in a release. “He has the obvious skill set, but also tremendous character and a drive to succeed. As good as he is, he’s not yet in his prime years, so we know the best is yet to come.”

Selected 12th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, Fowler has recorded 217 points in 494 career NHL games. He set a career high in goals (11) during the 2016-17 season.

Fowler has made six career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his seven NHL seasons, recording 6-27=33 points in 62 games.