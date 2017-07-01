Ducks Weekly (2016-17): Lightning round with Cam Fowler

Catch up with the Anaheim Ducks’ defenseman.

More FOX Sports West Videos Scioscia says Angels will ‘turn the page on this one’ after 10-0 loss Angels Weekly: Kids food tips with team nutritionist Becci Twombley Angels Weekly: Little League Day at the Big A Angels Weekly: ‘Halo Snack Shop’ with Matt Shoemaker Mike Scioscia on 6-2 loss to Dodgers: ‘Strange situation to hit somebody’ Clippers are interested in Inglewood, why not a return to San Diego? More FOX Sports West Videos »