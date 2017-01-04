Duff's sexy beach vacation

The Duffs hit Hawaii! Hilary and Haylie Duff rang in the New Year with their families on a picturesque Hawaiian getaway. The close-knit celebrity sisters have been spotted over the past few days enjoying the surf and sun with their kids.

Haylie captioned one selfie with her sis, “Everything,” and both ladies posed in front of the colorful Hanalei sign during their tropical vacation.

Everything. 💫 A photo posted by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Hilary spent the first day of 2017 getting a personal surfing lesson, which she managed like a pro. The “Younger” star wore a wetsuit top and patterned bikini bottoms, showing off her moves in the surf.

Later that day she hit the beach with her 4-year-old son Luca, wearing a maroon two-piece and showing off her toned physique.

On Monday, Hilary hit the beach in a scalloped blue bikini top with jean shorts, a grey cardigan, and a matching blue headband. She enjoyed some drinks on the beach with Haylie and Co.

Bestie. A photo posted by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Haylie also posted a selfie with her daughter Ryan, captioning the precious photo, “Bestie.”

Hilary Duff is newly single after splitting from her personal trainer beau, Jason Walsh, in late 2016.