Duffy, Royals outdueled by Kershaw and Dodgers in 5-2 loss

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw tossed a six-hitter to become the majors’ first 14-game winner, Justin Turner homered twice, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday to complete their major league-best 10th sweep and sixth straight victory.

The streaking Dodgers head into the All-Star break owning baseball’s best record of 61-29. They’ve won 18 of their last 19 at home, where they lead the majors with a 39-11 mark.

Kershaw (14-2) allowed two runs and six hits on 99 pitches, struck out 13 and walked none to set the Dodgers’ record for most wins at the break.

The All-Star left-hander, who won’t pitch in Tuesday’s showcase in Miami, is 10-0 over his last 13 starts, all Los Angeles victories. He allowed a run for the first time in four outings.

Danny Duffy (5-5) gave up five runs and six hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and didn’t walk anyone.