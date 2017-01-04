Duke Basketball: Allen back after just one game

Duke basketball’s Grayson Allen was named a starter for Wednesday’s matchup against Georgia Tech.

Per the team’s official Instagram and Twitter pages, Grayson Allen will start alongside Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Amile Jefferson and Harry Giles. This means that, for Blue Devil fans, the day has finally come, all three of the high-ranked freshman are active and Duke will have their most experienced leader on the court after a one game absence.

This is also the last game that Coach K will be with the team before having surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back. He obviously did not feel comfortable going up against an underrated Georgia Tech squad which took down UNC Chapel Hill in their matchup without Allen.

Without Allen, Duke was overpowered by a Virginia Tech team that showed far more aggression and will to win than the Blue Devils. Coach K’s decision to reinstate Allen indicates that while he doesn’t feel Allen deserves Captainship, he realizes the valuable leadership that Allen provides.

Allen’s reinstatement after missing just two games also reveals the genius behind Krzyzewski’s decision to enact his own indefinite suspension and strip Allen of Captainship. By keeping the punishment on his own terms, Krzyzewski was able to determine when Grayson could come back in case they realized they needed him sooner rather than later. And the fact that Allen is no longer an official captain shouldn’t fool anybody; he is still the unquestioned leader of this Blue Devil squad. Losing his title was only a measure taken by Coach K in order to convince the public that his punishment was real.

Today’s ACC matchup just got a lot more interesting. For Blue Devil fans, it’s a time to rejoice and get excited about the rest of the season. For everyone else, it’s time to criticize the lackluster punishment Allen received after his third tripping offense. Cue the relentless, nationwide Duke hatred once more.

