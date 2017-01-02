Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will be sidelined indefinitely with back surgery

The college basketball world was dealt a shocking blow on Monday, when Duke announced that legendary, Hall of Fame head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo back surgery and will be sidelined an indefinite period of time. Associate head coach Jeff Capel will take over for Coach K while he deals with surgery and the recovery.

Duke shared the information via a news release on Monday. The surgery will be performed this Friday, January 6th by Dr. Allen Friedman of the Duke University Hospital, with Coach K releasing this statement, as part of a school press release.

“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve.”

Obviously this is shocking news for a program that entered the preseason ranked No. 1 in the country, with a roster that Krzyzewski told FOX Sports earlier in the season was one of the most talented of his coaching career. It is also just the latest setback in a season which has been filled with them.

Again, Duke entered the season ranked No. 1, but has been dealing with a slew of issues since then. First, star freshman Harry Giles underwent knee surgery in October, one which sidelined a guy projected by some as the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, for the start of the season. Injuries later sidelined a pair of other high-profile freshmen, Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden.

Then just as everyone finally got healthy, new controversy arose when Grayson Allen was suspended indefinitely two weeks ago after tripping a player against Elon. And now, there is this.

Clearly there is no way to replace Coach K – who has a Division I record 1,055 career wins – but Capel should be able to fill in adequately. In addition to the staggering talent on Duke’s roster, Capel himself has experience, serving as a head coach at VCU and Oklahoma over a nine-season stretch. During that time Capel’s teams made three NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2009, thanks to the help of All-American Blake Griffin.

Duke did not release a timetable for Krzyzewski’s return.