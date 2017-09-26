Dump truck overturns in Bishopville

Warning: the following is a very corny story.

A dump truck carrying feed corn overturned on Bishopville Road around 2:30 PM yesterday. The dump truck ended up in a ditch, and its lode of corn ended up covering the roadway.

Firefighters from Bishopville and Selbyville responded to the scene, including Selbyville’s rescue lieutenant and deputy chief, although it was clear the kernels were in charge.

The fire crews worked for about 30 minutes clearing the debris from one lane of the roadway before turning over the incident to Maryland State Police. Pictures are posted below, but they are kind of grainy.