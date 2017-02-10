Lena Dunham isn’t afraid to shock audiences — including a very flustered Maria Shriver.

The 30-year-old creator and star of HBO’s controversial series “Girls” stopped by “Today” to promote the series’ sixth and final season. After the interview, fill-in host Maria Shriver said, “Thank you so much for stopping by. I had a chance to look at three shows for this new season, and it looks terrific.”

“You saw a penis, right?” responded Dunham.

Shriver, visibly embarrassed by the comment, stated, “Well, I saw more than that! You caught me there for a second. I am not sure if you are allowed to say that on television — but you did!”

Dunham mockingly threw up her hands in defeat, jokingly telling the 61-year-old journalist former First Lady of California, “I won’t be coming back!”

The actress then stated that she’s “going out with a bang!”

“Going out with a bang,” Shriver repeated. “We’re just going out.”

“Matt, help!” Shriver pleaded to host Matt Lauer, who stood off-camera while shaking his head. “She threw me off!”

“I’m so sorry!” Dunham apologized. “I’m so sorry.”

Shriver did accept the apology, but then added, “That’s the difference between generations: I wasn’t brought up talking like that.”

Dunham apologized to Shriver again, but balked at the idea Shriver reportedly never said the word “penis” during her childhood. However, she enjoyed the seemingly awkward exchange.

“I’m thrilled by what’s just happened here,” said Dunham.