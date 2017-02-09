Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $56.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $215.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.6 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $828.9 million.

Dunkin’ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.34 to $2.37 per share.

Dunkin’ shares have fallen roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25 percent in the last 12 months.

