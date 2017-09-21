Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president notorious for his strict drug policy, reportedly said in a speech Wednesday that police could kill any of his children if it is proven they are involved in drugs.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Duterte said he warned his 42-year-old son about his stance.

“My orders are to kill you if you are caught, and I will protect the police who kill you,” he reportedly said. His son Paolo was reportedly accused of having a role in an organized crime syndicate, a charge he denies.

Duterte reportedly wanted to make clear to his countrymen that his family is not above the law.

“That’s better … so I can say to the people: ‘There, you keep talking. That’s my son’s corpse,’ he said.

The report comes after it appeared Duterte was softening his drug crackdown. He fired back on critics, saying his war was being sabotaged by outside groups.

He distanced himself from the death of 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman, who was found with around 30 stab wounds after being missing for two weeks. Duterte suggested someone else murdered the teenager as his government does not allow extrajudicial killings.

“Take a closer look at it. It is not our work. I do not allow it. We follow the law,” Duterte said at a public event, PhilStar reported. “There is somebody that is orchestrating something to destroy us. It is intentional. It is a sabotage.”

It was a change of tune from a president who last month – just two days after the murder of two teenagers – said police were allowed to kill “idiots” who violently resisted arrest, Fox News reported.