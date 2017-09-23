Duterte says he became local millionaire due to inheritance

The Philippine president says he became a local millionaire at a young age due to inheritance but reiterated he has no unexplained wealth as alleged by his leading critic.

President Rodrigo Duterte gave some details of his personal assets in a dinner with journalists Friday where he repeated a pledge to resign if anybody can prove that he has hidden wealth stashed in bank accounts as alleged by an opposition senator.

Duterte said: “Long ago, I was just a student, fourth year. I already had about 3 million ($59,000),” explaining the money came from his share of inherited properties after his father died in 1968.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV has accused Duterte of concealing more than 2 billion pesos ($39 million) in undeclared bank accounts when he was a mayor.