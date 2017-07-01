Dwyer, Rowe set for US debuts against Ghana

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Forward Dom Dwyer and midfielder Kelyn Rowe were set to make their international debuts when the United States played Ghana in an exhibition game Saturday ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed eight starters from the lineup in the June 11 World Cup qualifier at Mexico, retaining only goalkeeper Brad Guzan and midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola.

Dwyer, 26, was born in Cuckfield, England, and gained U.S. citizenship in March. Rowe, 25, played for U.S. youth national teams.

Preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the U.S. also started right back Graham Zusi; central defenders Matt Hedges and Matt Besler; left back Jorge Villafana; and midfielders Joe Corona and Dax McCarty.

Forward Jordan Morris did not dress because of a muscle injury.