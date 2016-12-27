E.J. Manuel to start Week 17 for Buffalo Bills

After firing head coach Rex Ryan on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills will also make a change under center in Week 17.

In an expected move at some point, the Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan on Tuesday morning. With nothing to play for in Week 17 against the New York Jets, the Bills will also start a different quarterback on Sunday.

#Bills have a decision to make on QB Tyrod Taylor. But also on EJ Manuel. I’m told this will function as a tryout for Manuel for 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2016

The Bills will turn to 2013 first-round pick E.J. Manuel under center on Sunday, and Tyrod Taylor will move to the bench. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network immediately reported that Ryan’s firing would be bad news for Taylor, who the Bills have a big financial decision to make on after the season. But Manuel is slated to become a free agent in March, after the Bills did not pick up his fifth year option for 2017, and general manager Doug Whaley apparently wants to see him again.

Manuel has seen limited action in six games as Taylor’s backup so far this season, going 2-for-6 as a passer with 14 rushing yards on six attempts. But he has made 16 starts in his career, including 10 starts as a rookie in 2013 and two starts in relief of Taylor last season.

It’s hard for general managers to give up on their first-round picks, so it’s not surprising Whaley wants to get give Manuel. one last chance. Ryan was a known advocate for Taylor to remain Buffalo’s starting quarterback, so with that out of the equation Whaley is calling the shots with one game to go.

Manuel may make the most of what amounts to an audition on Sunday, against a Jets’ defense that has packed it in for the season. But if Manuel were to be injured in the game, it will be interesting to see if it’s Taylor or rookie Cardale Jones that replaces him.

