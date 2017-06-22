Unlike the wide-open American League, where are 15 teams are within 6.5 games of a playoff berth, the National League has far fewer postseason contenders. As things stand, the Nationals, Rockies, Dodgers and Diamondbacks have strong holds on four of the five postseason berths — with the NL Central very much still up for grabs.
For simplicity’s sake, we’ll define “contender” as any NL team within five games of a playoff berth.
Though in terms of what each contender needs, there is a common theme: pitching.
Brewers
The kids have been more than alright, but imagine the Brewers with a front-of-the-rotation type starter or a late-inning veteran arm, with the greater need in the ‘pen.
Cardinals
The offense sure could use Matt Adams’ bat in the middle of the order … whoops. But the rotation struggles are what have fueled St. Louis’ most recent slump. Adam Wainwright’s brief revival is over, Michael Wacha has been consistently ineffective and Mike Leake is struggling. A strength has become a weakness for this fading team.
Cubs
It makes little sense to bring in offensive upgrades since the struggling young hitters are the future in Chicago. But the rotation is a different story, with the inconsistent Jake Arrieta and John Lackey headed for free agency (and Kyle Hendricks and Brett Anderson on the DL).
Diamondbacks
Now that Fernando Rodney is back to his reliable self, the closer role is in good hands. And the pending returns of A.J. Pollock (groin/quad) and Yasmany Tomas (groin) will return order to the outfield. The one wish might be another setup man.
Dodgers
As surprisingly effective as Alex Wood and Brandon McCarthy have been, should L.A. really feel safe with them behind Clayton Kershaw in the postseason? A durable and playoff-proven starter should top the priority list.
Nationals
Not much has changed since the spring, when everyone wondered when Washington would trade for a closer. Except now the Nationals’ players are grumbling and manager Dusty Baker is pleading with the front office for some relief.
Pirates
Despite Andrew McCutchen’s resurgence, this offense (25th in the majors in OPS and runs per game) isn’t good enough to contend. The upcoming return of the suspended Starling Marte is a wild card. Even if Marte hits like he did last season, though, his bat alone won’t be enough.
Rockies
Colorado’s perennial trade chip (Carlos Gonzalez) is having a career-worst year, and the surprising squad doesn’t have a glaring weakness. However, a veteran arm would come in quite handy for a rotation that features several promising rookies (Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland, German Marquez).
