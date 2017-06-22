Unlike the wide-open American League, where are 15 teams are within 6.5 games of a playoff berth, the National League has far fewer postseason contenders. As things stand, the Nationals, Rockies, Dodgers and Diamondbacks have strong holds on four of the five postseason berths — with the NL Central very much still up for grabs.

For simplicity’s sake, we’ll define “contender” as any NL team within five games of a playoff berth.

Though in terms of what each contender needs, there is a common theme: pitching.

