Eagle Eye: Consistency An Issue On Defense

In a lot of ways, the Eagles’ defensive performance against the Baltimore Ravens was a bit of a microcosm of the entire season.

There were a lot of really good plays, both individually and as a group. There were also a handful of big plays that helped contribute to the loss. The Eagles currently rank second in the NFL with 64 plays of 20-plus yards allowed on defense. That’s a lot of explosive runs and passes to overcome.

Shot 1 – #Eagles have given up 64 plays of 20 yds (2nd in NFL). ‘Cover 2 Man’ here; Watkins held by No. 2 WR/pump fake, can’t get overtop pic.twitter.com/7xVD2M5C76 — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

This was a crushing blow late in the first half. It’s second-and-10 with just 16 seconds left on the clock, and the Eagles are in Cover 2 Man. This means that the two deep safeties are responsible for their respective halves of the field to prevent any kind of shot play over the top. Underneath, the Eagles have five defenders in straight man coverage.

This may look like a blitz, but it’s actually not a called pressure by Jim Schwartz. Instead, the Eagles’ defenders are actually “blitzing the formation.” With two offensive players in the backfield alongside quarterback Joe Flacco, the two linebackers on this play ( Nigel Bradham and Jordan Hicks ) immediately blitz because their assignments are not threats to catch the ball. This turns into what appears to be a six-man rush from the Eagles.

When it’s all said and done, the ball is thrown to Steve Smith for a touchdown on what was an outstanding throw by Flacco, right into an area that is supposed to be taken by safety Jaylen Watkins . Why wasn’t Watkins there? Before the snap, the Eagles disguised their two-high coverage with the safety in the deep middle of the field, close to the post. Just before the snap, they rotate to their two-high alignment, so he’s got to come from a distance. There’s also a slot receiver to that side running vertically down the seam which presents another issue. Watkins is stuck in a tough spot with two potential threats to that side. Add in the pump fake from Flacco, Watkins is officially toast. He hesitates for just a split second and Smith breaks open for the touchdown. Jalen Mills , expecting safety help over the top, did not disrupt Smith at the line of scrimmage with the hope of undercutting a route. The Eagles give up a touchdown right before the half, relinquishing a one-point lead.

Shot 2 – Final #Ravens TD came on well-designed ‘Flip’ play. Pulling guard affects LBs; LT gets up on Bradham; McLeod doesn’t finish tackle pic.twitter.com/5UWSLVxYW7 — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

The next, and final, touchdown the Eagles allowed came on a well-designed play by the Ravens. It’s a misdirection run play that is meant to exploit linebackers at the second level by playing with their eyes. It’s first-and-10, and Flacco is under center with rookie running back Kenneth Dixon in the backfield. Flacco takes the snap. Both he and Dixon execute a quick counter fake to the right. There is also a guard pulling from the back side, again toward the offense’s right side. From a linebacker’s perspective, this looks like a potential Power run play. The initial fake affects Jordan Hicks, effectively removing him from the play.

The next part of the play is the fact that the left tackle, top-10 pick Ronnie Stanley, does not have to block Brandon Graham . The Ravens trust that Dixon’s short-area burst is good enough to pull away from a defensive end on a perimeter run when the defender’s initial momentum is carrying him inside. Knowing that, Stanley is able to release immediately up to the second level to block the playside linebacker, in this case Bradham. Stanley gets to Bradham, who also steps slightly inside due to the backfield action, and blocks him outside in, keeping him away from the perimeter. Veteran receiver Mike Wallace blocks Mills on the outside.

That leaves just one person to tackle Dixon, who has a head of steam in the alley, and that’s safety Rodney McLeod . The veteran gets stuck in no-man’s land here, halfway between wanting to aggressively make the tackle and safely corralling the back until teammates are there to help in pursuit. He knows that if he misses, it’s going to be a touchdown. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz explained McLeod’s thought process on Tuesday.

“Rodney was doing the wrong thing for the right reason,” Schwartz said. “I told him I would rather you shoot your gun (meaning Schwartz would rather see McLeod attack the ball carrier and try to make the tackle). I would rather you take that shot then shoo at chickens and give ground and give ground and hope that you can buy time for other people to make the play. There are times that you have to do that.”

Schwartz expanded by saying, “You don’t want a safety that’s, ‘Ready, fire, aim.’ And you don’t want a safety that’s, ‘Ready, aim, aim, aim, aim, aim, never pull the trigger.’ That’s where I told him my opinion was that’s where he’s gotten to these last couple games. I want him to get back to early in the season where that 23 was a blur everywhere on the field. And you don’t want to be risky and you don’t want to take chances sometimes when you are the post player, but you’ve got to pull the trigger when it comes. I have enough confidence in him to trust his judgment to pull the trigger.”

I think, after the last few games, some fans are worried about McLeod’s toughness on the back end and his willingness to come up and be physical in the run game. I want to tell you that is not the issue. This was just a scenario where he got caught in a tough spot between a rock and a hard place, and he hesitated on making a decision until it was too late. He’s been a tough, physical run defender during his time here and throughout his career (here’s a shot I posted back in the spring from the @EaglesInsider account where he put that physicality on display against some of the toughest backs in the league). I think McLeod will be just fine on the back end for a long time in this Eagles defense.

Shot 3 – Sunday was a bit of a microcosm on D. Lot of really good plays by individuals and overall team run D. Have GOT to cut out big plays pic.twitter.com/mOFPqPKOtq — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

A huge play in the passing game and a final death blow in the run game, along with a couple of other chunk plays, torpedoed an otherwise strong defensive output on Sunday, but that has been the case all season long. Whether it was the Cincinnati game where several third-and-long conversions helped the Bengals jump out to a 29-0 lead, the Dallas game where the Cowboys were able to mount two long scoring drives at the end to seal the victory or against Green Bay where the Packers’ receivers were able to get open early in the down throughout the night, there have been a lot of ups and downs with the Eagles’ defense. Consistency has been the issue for the Eagles, and it is certainly an area where they will need to be better in 2017.

On the first play above, you see Schwartz’s one-gap defense execute the call perfectly. Vinny Curry flies upfield in his gap and impacts the runner in the backfield. The wide receiver cracks down on safety Malcolm Jenkins , meaning cornerback Leodis McKelvin must make a stop in the flat. He’s able to do that for no gain at the line of scrimmage.

I love the edge set by Connor Barwin on the second play. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks flies downhill to take on the lead block right at the line of scrimmage. Bennie Logan handles a double team at the point of attack. When the film is paused, you can see all of the gaps clogged up by Eagles defenders as Graham makes the play from the backs ide. That’s exactly how you draw things up in a one-gap scheme.

On the third play, it’s Bradham’s turn to meet the fullback in the hole as he helps close off the front side of this run play. The Eagles force the play back to the opposite side where, again, Graham makes the play in pursuit. Graham is such a strong run defender from the back side.

The fourth and final play is created by both Curry and Fletcher Cox in the backfield, as both linemen explode out of their stance and get across the line immediately. The running back stops his feet, but there’s nowhere to go as the Eagles’ defense swallows him up in the backfield.

Shot 4 – Loved the way Fletcher Cox a& Bennie Logan played for #Eagles. Handful of plays from both vs the run with strong edges set outside. pic.twitter.com/xmHRN0fj4U — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

Those four plays were all examples of great team run defense from the Eagles. These next three present the same theme, but I want you to really focus on the play of Cox and Logan. Both players were dominant against a strong Baltimore offensive line on Sunday afternoon, a unit that has shown the ability to blow people off the ball at times during this season.

Shot 5 – #Ravens slide protection away from Fletcher Cox to Logan’s side on this play. Cox responds with a sack on Flacco #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BQN10WnLHD — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

Cox was disruptive against the pass, as he has been all season. Unlike some other games this season, however, he was able to add to his sack total. On this play, the Ravens slide the protection away from Cox (not a common occurrence this year). I suspect that the Ravens expected a stunt from Logan and Barwin’s side. Cox responded to his single block by driving the right guard right into Flacco’s lap for a sack.

Shot 6 – #Ravens slide protection towards Cox here, but he still beats the double team. Jenkins takes away throwing lane. Sack for B Graham pic.twitter.com/aIqzEVcxGa — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

Cox helped set up a sack earlier in the game for Graham and Beau Allen . This time, Baltimore did slide the protection in the All-Pro’s direction, but Cox was still able to beat the double team on the guard’s outside shoulder (enough so that he probably should’ve drawn a holding penalty). On the back end, Jenkins does a great job against this play-action fake of getting back to his landmark in zone coverage, getting in Flacco’s throwing lane and taking away his intended receiver. He can’t deliver the ball, steps up due to Cox’s pressure on his right and falls right into this sack. This was a great team play with the coverage and rush working together to get the quarterback to the ground.

Shot 7 – #Eagles in Cover 2 Man vs #Ravens. Bradham manned up on RB. When he stays in for pass pro, Bradham ‘green dogs’; blitzes for sack pic.twitter.com/TQ2YLvH6Fw — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

The sack by Bradham that helped get the Eagles on the board may have looked like a blitz on the broadcast, but after watching the tape you can see the true call on the field by Schwartz. The Eagles are again in Cover 2 Man, with two safeties deep and five defenders in man coverage underneath. One of those man defenders is Bradham, manned up on the running back in the backfield next to Flacco. As soon as the back stays in for pass protection purposes, Bradham “green dogs” and inserts himself into the pressure becoming a fifth rusher on the play for the Eagles. Bradham beats the back’s block and takes Flacco down, getting the ball out for a turnover.

Shot 8 – Jordan Hicks’ INT in Cover 1 ‘Man Free’. Hicks is the ‘rat’. Bradham’s jam delayed route that could’ve removed Hicks from window pic.twitter.com/7gxrfPxX97 — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

The other huge turnover created by the Eagles’ linebackers happened much later in the game on this fourth-quarter interception by Jordan Hicks. The defense is playing Cover 1 – Man Free on this play, with Hicks as the “rat” player underneath. His job is to read the quarterback’s eyes and disrupt anything across the short middle of the field. Hicks does just that, allowing Flacco to carry him into the throwing lane.

Hicks got some help on this play too because Bradham’s jam at the line of scrimmage may have given his teammate a hand. The Ravens are running a Double Slant concept, and typically on that play the offense wants to hit the backside (outside) slant route. The inside slant is mainly for removing any underneath defender from the throwing lane. Since Bradham disrupted that route so well, the timing was off on the concept. Hicks wasn’t bothered by the inside slant route, and he was able to easily pick this pass off to help put the Eagles in a position to win the game.

Fran Duffy is the producer of “Eagles Game Plan” which can be seen on Saturdays during the season. Be sure to also check out the “Eagle Eye In The Sky” podcast on the Philadelphia Eagles podcast channel on iTunes. Prior to joining the Eagles in 2011, Duffy was the head video coordinator for the Temple University Football team under former head coach Al Golden. In that role, he spent thousands of hours shooting, logging and assisting with the breakdown of the All-22 film from the team’s games, practices and opponents.