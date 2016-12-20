Eagle Eye: Wentz Exhibits Grit In Defeat

The Eagles lost their sixth one-possession game of the season on Sunday against Baltimore in what was, in all honesty, a really fun, competitive game to watch. There were a lot of positives to take away in the loss, starting with the run game. It took a few drives for the Eagles to get things going on the ground, but once they did they were able to move the ball in large chunks against the top run defense in the NFL on its home turf.

Shot 1 – #Eagles had a ton of success on the ground vs #Ravens – and a lot of yardage came out of their zone run schemes, including this TD pic.twitter.com/c79tp4xvfs — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

The Eagles had a ton of success with their various zone run schemes on Sunday. This is one of the best parts about Doug Pederson’s offense on the ground. Since he has so many different run schemes in his playbook, he is able to use what is working in any one game and ride with it.

Think of it like tools in a toolbox.

If you’re a handyman and you only have a hammer and a screwdriver in your tool belt, and you’re given a problem that requires something more, you’re going to be in a tough spot. But if you’ve got a pair of pliers and a full set of wrenches, you can handle most issues that come your way. The Eagles have had big runs out of various Gap schemes like Power, Counter and Trap. They’ve had the misdirection runs at their disposal all season long, and on Sunday they were able to rely on those zone runs to pick up a large amount of yardage.

On this touchdown run by Ryan Mathews , he does a great job of reading the blocks in front of him, namely by right guard Brandon Brooks , who gets great movement at the point of attack. Rookie Isaac Seumalo gets a bit off balance at the second level, but it ultimately helps set up the touchdown as he’s able to pin the linebacker inside as Mathews reaches the end zone for six points.

Shot 2 – Wisniewski and Kelce do a great job of sealing off the playside DT and LB on this 2Q run by Mathews for a near first down #Eagles pic.twitter.com/tlMNr7BkJy — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

On the following drive, the Eagles go back to the zone run game on this second-and-6 play. Left guard Stefen Wisniewski and center Jason Kelce work the playside defensive tackle and linebacker, sealing them from Mathews’ running lane and helping lead the back to a near first down.

Shot 3 – Wentz impact on the run game. Changes play pre-snap to a zone play to the right. Good run by Byron Marshall for 12 yds on 3rd-and-3 pic.twitter.com/8PrIBfSZ74 — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

In the third quarter, Carson Wentz ’s impact on the run game is evident. It’s third-and-3, and the Eagles appear to have a different play called before the snap. Wentz sees the defensive alignment and appears to change the play at the line of scrimmage, calling a zone run to the right against a lighter side of the defense. Rookie Byron Marshall, who started slow but really got into a groove in the second half, busts this for 12 yards and a first down.

Shot 4 – Outside zone run. Great job by Kelce and Brandon Brooks. Kelce gets a piece of NT on his way to LB, allows Brooks to reach him. pic.twitter.com/CLjd4FjmMY — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

Here’s a shot in the fourth quarter from the Eagles on first-and-10. It’s an outside zone run, but I want you to watch Brooks and center Jason Kelce. On the back side of outside zone, the linemen are expected to cut off their defenders, basically preventing them from making any kind of play in pursuit. Against this front, Brooks is responsible for the nose tackle, No. 98, and Kelce is responsible for the backside linebacker, No. 57. At the snap, Kelce gets a piece of the nose tackle, preventing him from getting upfield too quickly and killing the play before it starts. That gives Brooks enough time to reach the nose tackle and seal him from the action, as Kelce is athletic enough to get up to the second level and get his man away from the play as well. Mathews cuts upfield for a 19-yard pickup to cross midfield for a big play on the ground.

Shot 5 – Byron Marshall 10-yd run comes off Inside Zone Bubble ‘RPO’. Love the lateral quickness from the rookie RB #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OUCdQYURdb — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

Those first four plays were all versions of Philadelphia’s outside zone run scheme, but here is an example of inside zone. The biggest difference is the path of the running back and which block he keys off of first. The steps of the offensive line are also a little bit tighter than you’d see on an outside zone run. Still, the basic rules and principles remain the same. This isn’t just a basic inside zone run, however, as the Eagles have a pass option built in. This is Inside Zone Bubble, one of the most common RPO (run pass option) plays in football. Wentz gives the ball to Marshall on this play, and you can see the lateral quickness that excites the Eagles’ staff when projecting what the rookie can be in the future. He makes a great cut to make a defender miss and busts this play for 10 yards.

Shot 6 – Great movement by Peters / Wisniewski on double team vs #Ravens DT Brandon Williams on 11yd Inside Zone run #Eagles pic.twitter.com/tr6Mi3a2gc — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

I wanted to show this final inside zone run because of the great movement the Eagles get on the backside double team. Jason Peters and Wisniewski team up to move defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Mathews reads that block beautifully on his way to an 11-yard gain on first down to move the chains.

While the zone schemes were very effective on Sunday, the Eagles’ various draw plays were also a big part of their rushing attack. Against an aggressive front seven like Baltimore’s, Pederson preyed on its willingness to attack upfield and get after Wentz, helping to set up a lot of big gains on the ground.

Shot 7 – Outstanding Draw play from #Eagles; another effective scheme for them Sunday. Great blocks by Peters and Kelce. Heads up play Ertz pic.twitter.com/QJKHdUzETH — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

This is a good situation for a draw play on second-and-17, and watch what helps to make this play so effective. First, the offensive line comes off the ball high like they’re in pass protection. Defenders in the front seven will often read “high hats” as a pass play, so the four-man front will try to pin its ears back and get after the quarterback, while the linebackers begin to retreat into zone coverage. This plays right into the Eagles’ hands, as Wentz hands the ball off to Mathews with a long runway to work with. Peters washes Terrell Suggs upfield and releases up into space (watch him crush a defensive back downfield). Kelce reaches a linebacker and Mathews goes for 13 yards to bring up a much more manageable third-and-4 situation for the offense. Mathews puts the ball on the ground at the end of this run, but Zach Ertz makes a heads-up play to make sure the ball ends up out of bounds to retain possession.

Shot 8 – 2 examples of Draw plays on 1st downs where #Eagles use Kelce’s athleticism in space. High hats from OL sell pass, 25yds on 2 plays pic.twitter.com/wFBtCTQO9r — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

Here’s two more examples of draw plays where the offensive staff was able to use Kelce out in space to get on a linebacker at the second level in the run game. Like the previous draw play, the Eagles have “high hats” at the snap of the ball to sell the pass, but Wentz hands the ball off for a pair of runs that go over 10 yards. On both plays, Kelce immediately releases to the second level, while Wisniewski blocks the tackle over him. These are well-designed plays by the coaches, knowing how to use Kelce’s strengths to their advantage against the best run defense in football.

Draw plays are very effective against aggressive defenses, as are screen passes. This was one of the most effective screen games from Pederson this season, and it helped keep the team in the game. It’s important to note that more than a couple of huge gains in the screen game have come back due to penalties this year.

Shot 9 – Not many OL in the league are able to make the block Jason Kelce does here on this third down screen pass. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZE9wZgI9en — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

It’s third down in the first quarter and the Eagles are running a simple screen pass to Kenjon Barner out of the backfield, but this is an incredibly athletic and disciplined play from Kelce. He releases into the second level and peels back for the defender assigned to cover Barner out of the backfield. A less athletic (or lazier) player would’ve been called for a block in the back penalty or would’ve just missed the block altogether, but Kelce is able to loop around and seal the defender, creating an alley for Barner down the left sideline for a 15-yard gain and a first down. You can count on one hand how many linemen in the league make the block that Kelce did on that play.

Shot 10 – Another well-designed screen on 3rd-and-1. Confirm man coverage and force defender to work thru garbage inside. Great block Kelce pic.twitter.com/lIaA9ObyTp — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

In the third quarter, the Eagles are faced come back with another creative screen. The intended target on this play, Ryan Mathews, starts out wide, but motions before the snap into the backfield. The movement on defense helps to confirm the Ravens are in man coverage, which is exactly what the Eagles want. Mathews will run a bubble screen to the opposite side of the field, meaning the defender will have to cover distance to make this stop on third-and-1, but along the way he will also have to work his way through a lot of traffic. Ertz and Jordan Matthews are both running toward the middle of the field, so the linebacker has to pick his way through the garbage on his way to Mathews. It’s Kelce’s job to make sure he doesn’t lay a finger on him. Mathews cuts upfield for 5 yards and Kelce dumps the linebacker to the ground at the end of the play, a successful third-down conversion for the Eagles’ offense.

Now let’s look at the performance of Carson Wentz.

Last week, I thought he played the best game of his career against Washington. He didn’t get off to a great start this past Sunday, obviously, after an interception where Wentz fell away from the throw into the middle of the field with pressure in his face (a play which was ironically similar to the linebacker Jordan Hicks ‘ fourth-quarter interception). After the interception, the weather certainly became a factor, as the wind took a couple of his passes and had its way with them, so there was certainly a good amount of adversity for the rookie. I was really glad to see how Wentz responded in a hostile environment against a tough defense and all of the issues around him offensively from a personnel standpoint. Honestly, it was very reminiscent of his game against Northern Iowa last fall.

If you’re not familiar with the game, Wentz threw two interceptions early on against one of the best defenses in the FCS early in the 2015 season. Wentz struggled early, but got the team back in the game. He led them downfield on a final two-minute drive (which I broke down with Greg Cosell here) and won the game with a beautiful touchdown throw. He overcame adversity in that spot for a win, and he almost replicated it earlier this season against this week’s opponent, the New York Giants, after throwing two picks early in the game only to lead the Eagles downfield late for a chance to win. A sign of a good quarterback is competitive toughness, the ability to battle back when things aren’t perfect and find a way to win, and Wentz certainly has that quality. He showed it in college, and he’s shown it in the NFL. It hasn’t turned into a win yet, but Ben Fennell illustrated that two of the most productive quarterbacks in the game today had similar experiences as rookies.

#Eagles Carson Wentz is 0-6 in games decided by 7pts or less.. Other young QBs went thru similar 1st yr woes – Rodgers ’08 1-7, Carr ’14 2-5 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 19, 2016

Before I get to the final drive, there are two throws in this game that stood out the most to me from Wentz. They were really well-placed passes that helped give the Eagles a chance to win this game. One was complete, and the other wasn’t.

Shot 11 – One of Wentz’s best throws of the day. Hits Ertz for 24 yards. Does a great job choking this pass inside, away from underneath S pic.twitter.com/x45YsmGIMq — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

It’s first-and-10 in the second quarter. The Eagles are running a play I know as topper or double post. Underneath it, Ertz goes out on a corner route toward the sideline. Wentz is under center, and after a play-action fake he drops back and rifles this throw to Ertz on the money for a first down. What was really impressive on this throw was the placement. If Wentz leads his target too far, it’s going right into the path of the underneath defender in Cover 3 (safety Eric Weddle). If this ball came out a split-second later or was a yard or two further outside, it’s probably picked off. Great placement by Wentz for a first down.

Shot 12 – This play got #Eagles a TD vs Seattle (https://t.co/RKyr46BfS3), go back to it here. Wentz fires a perfect pass past LB’s earhole pic.twitter.com/1Dvsn1N00j — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

Later in the drive, it’s third-and-7 down in the low red zone. Pederson calls a play that has worked for them in the past down in this area. This is the same play that resulted in a touchdown for Ertz against the Seattle Seahawks. On that play, the Eagles had all three tight ends lined up to one side of the field. Trey Burton ran right at the post. Brent Celek was the primary read on a stick nod route. Ertz ran a pivot route back inside for a touchdown as the checkdown.

Here, Burton ran to the post once again. The play call send Ertz on the nod route, and Nelson Agholor motioned out of the backfield as the checkdown option on the pivot route. Wentz sees something he likes here with Burton running to the post, probably because there’s no safety (particularly one named Earl Thomas) in the middle of the field like there was on the play against Seattle and decides to go there with the football. Look at this throw from the end zone angle to see its placement. It would’ve been a great catch by Burton. This certainly wasn’t your “run of the mill” throw and catch, but Wentz put this where only his man could get it, past the earhole of the linebacker in a window right in the back of the end zone. The Eagles would settle for three after the incomplete pass. A touchdown there would’ve greatly changed the outcome of the game. The Eagles would have only needed three points on the final drive.

The Eagles were able to get into the end zone, regardless, thanks to Wentz’s 4-yard touchdown run.

Shot 13 – First play of final drive, a simple ‘high-low’ read for Wentz to Jordan Matthews gets 8 yards. Good way to start the drive #Eagles pic.twitter.com/NFBRGQvriY — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

To start the drive, the Eagles suspect a two-high zone coverage concept from the Ravens. This means a simple “high-low” concept between Matthews and Ertz will help get the possession started on the right foot. Wentz hits Matthews for 8 yards in front of the linebacker, and the Eagles get rolling.

Shot 14 – 2 plays later, #Eagles go back to a similar play on 3rd down to move the chains. Love the blocking from Marshall in backfield pic.twitter.com/rqIzSI2syP — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

Two plays later, the Eagles go back to a similar concept on third down to move the chains. Another “high-low” read for Wentz gets the Eagles a first down, but keep an eye in the backfield on the rookie Marshall in pass protection. The former Oregon receiver goes toe to toe with Baltimore linebacker Zach Orr, giving Wentz enough time to deliver this throw for a first down.

Shot 15 – Not one of Wentz’s best throws, but Ertz makes a play for his QB. Great ballskills / body control along sideline for 24yd gain pic.twitter.com/qX9fMKwgme — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

A few plays after the third-down conversion to Matthews, the Eagles face second-and-10 at the 41-yard line. They call a pass play that should pick up a chunk of yardage and get them well within striking distance, a Post-Wheel concept. Agholor runs a post route and Ertz complements with a wheel route behind him. The last throw I showed from Wentz to Ertz was a beauty, but this one was not. On a windy day, Wentz floated this ball to Ertz downfield. Ertz needed to make a late adjustment to the ball, but he comes through. This is a great tip-toe catch by Ertz along the sideline, securing the catch for a 24-yard gain and a first down.

Shot 16 – Another good block from rookie RB Byron Marshall on final drive, this time vs ‘mug’ front. Defensive penalty makes it 1st-and-goal pic.twitter.com/r8dqWZ8uvF — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

Two plays after the Ertz completion, the Eagles again face second-and-10, this time from the 17-yard line. Wentz sits back in the shotgun with Marshall to his right, and the Ravens come to the line of scrimmage in a bit of an exotic look. This is a form of the Double Mug front I diagrammed last week in my Ravens preview. With four defenders standing up at the line and two rushers with their hand in the dirt, it can be a bit complicated from a matchup standpoint. The Eagles stay sound in their protection assignments, however, and Marshall is set to block the A-gap linebacker to Kelce’s left. Marshall steps up in front of Wentz and drives the linebacker out of the way. Wentz gets rid of the ball quickly, purposely overthrowing it to where his receiver in the area, Agholor, was the only man who could get to it. Agholor was held on the play, however, and defensive pass interference puts the ball on the 4-yard line. Down by seven with 17 seconds to go, the Eagles have a chance to win this game.

Shot 17 – Wentz sees something he doesn’t like pre-snap, changes play, and smartly doesn’t force the issue. Lives to play another down in RZ pic.twitter.com/rPqQEWIhyq — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 19, 2016

On first-and-goal, Wentz is in the shotgun again, with Matthews aligned in the slot to the left. Wentz surveys the defense before the snap, and sees something he doesn’t like (perhaps the fact that the defender over Matthews lined up inside of him), and he decides to change some things at the line of scrimmage. Whatever it was that Wentz did, Matthews runs a speed cut to the sideline, and the cornerback jumps it. Wentz, smartly, doesn’t force the throw, putting this pass in the back corner of the end zone. I like the fact that Wentz saw something he clearly didn’t like on the play, appeared to change it and still didn’t force things with plenty of time still on the clock. The rookie lives to play another down, which leads us to …

Shot 18 – Wentz’s TD run. #Eagles run ‘Stick Nod’ to Ertz, it’s taken away, Wentz tucks it and makes a play to try and win the game. pic.twitter.com/mAMOZmOQql — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

The Eagles face second-and-goal at the 4-yard line, and Pederson calls a basic stick nod route. The Eagles had hit a couple of stick routes earlier in the game, so throwing in a route like this is a good change-up. The defense does not bite on the double move, however, as Ertz’s route is taken away. Wentz doesn’t want to throw the checkdown short of the goal line to burn the final timeout, so he becomes an athlete on this play. He rolls to his left and pushes his way into the end zone for the touchdown with four seconds left to go to bring the Eagles within one. This was a great effort by Wentz in a game, again, where he faced a large amount of adversity, both of his own doing and by the effects surrounding him, and he put his team in position to win the game. I loved to see that on Sunday afternoon.

Now, in the play that everyone is talking about this week, the Eagles decide to go for two points. Me personally? I see no reason NOT to go for two in this situation. The Eagles were virtually out of the playoff picture at this point. They’re playing a game four nights later, so you have a quick turnaround and you’re on the road. I’ve been around coaches at both the college and pro level who believe, in this situation, if you’re at home with a friendly crowd, you go for the tie to send it to overtime. But if you’re on the road, you take your chances and go for two. I was not surprised at all to see Wentz go back out to try and win the game, and I would’ve done the same thing in that situation.

Shot 19 – The 2pt conversion. Cover 0 from #Ravens. Ball must come out quick to beat free defender, and that’s who tips this pass at the LOS pic.twitter.com/XSAu9G949F — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 20, 2016

Pederson said that he knew full well what he would see from the Ravens’ defense. Baltimore sends an all-out Cover 0 blitz. Cover 0 means that there is no safety in the middle of the field, and there is no help anywhere in the secondary. Your five man coverage defenders are on islands with no help inside or over the top. That means that, mathematically, the defense is going to rush more than you can protect. There will always be an extra man, regardless of whether you keep a tight end or a back in to protect. If you do, their man coverage defenders will become part of the rush and attack the quarterback.

The quarterback is responsible for the free rusher. He has to beat that blitzer. The No. 1 way to do that is to get rid of the ball quickly. That’s why play-action fakes don’t ultimately work against Cover 0 blitzes. It’s why the run typically does not do well against Cover 0. And it’s why quarterbacks who tend to hold onto the football too long don’t do well against Cover 0.

Wentz knows the ball has to come out of his hands in a hurry, and he drops back with the hope of hitting Matthews on a quick in-breaking route. Matthews actually does a great job of crossing the defender’s face here, and if he doesn’t’ catch this throw it’s probably going to be a defensive pass interference call. The tipped pass obviously renders that a moot point, and the Ravens win the game. It was a tough way to end the game, but there were certainly a lot of great takeaways for this Eagles coaching staff coming out of the week and heading into the home stretch of the 2016 season.

Fran Duffy is the producer of “Eagles Game Plan” which can be seen on Saturdays during the season. Be sure to also check out the “Eagle Eye In The Sky” podcast on the Philadelphia Eagles podcast channel on iTunes. Prior to joining the Eagles in 2011, Duffy was the head video coordinator for the Temple University Football team under former head coach Al Golden. In that role, he spent thousands of hours shooting, logging and assisting with the breakdown of the All-22 film from the team’s games, practices and opponents.