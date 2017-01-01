Eagles-Cowboys Tied At Halftime

It may be a new year, but the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is as heated as ever. Following two quarters of play at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday afternoon, the score is tied at 10-10.

After a defensive stop to begin the New Year’s Day game, the Eagles’ offense opened with a drive full of records to take an early 3-0 lead. Quarterback Carson Wentz set a new NFL rookie record for most completions with his 355th completed pass, breaking Sam Bradford’s previous record. On that first possession, Wentz was 5-of-6 for 49 yards. The bulk of the passing game focused on tight end Zach Ertz , who picked up 38 yards on three receptions. Philadelphia was forced to settle for a field goal after moving 79 yards, which in turn allowed Caleb Sturgis to break another record. With a successful 22-yard kick, Sturgis officially connected on 34 attempts this season to claim the Eagles’ single-season record for field goals. It was previously held by David Akers.

But that lead didn’t last long as the Cowboys marched 44 yards in nine plays to set up a 49-yard Dan Bailey field goal. That possession would mark quarterback Dak Prescott’s last of the game as Tony Romo entered on Dallas’ next offensive series with 13:00 remaining in the second quarter. Prescott finished the afternoon 4-of-8 for 37 yards. Romo immediately got to work, leading the Cowboys on an 81-yard scoring drive – 29 yards of which were gained off a pass interference penalty on Nolan Carroll . The veteran signal caller connected with Terrance Williams on a 3-yard touchdown following the penalty to put Dallas up 10-3 with 10:11 left in the first half. That would be Romo’s only action on the afternoon. He finished 3-of-4 for 29 yards and a touchdown.

A second quarterback change for Dallas took place with just over eight minutes left in the second quarter. Mark Sanchez, who spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles, checked into the game for Dallas. Shortly thereafter, head coach Doug Pederson challenged a 17-yard Brice Butler catch and the call was overturned. That in turn set up a Jordan Hicks interception on the following play. Hicks tipped a Sanchez pass with 6:45 on the clock and then caught the ball for his fourth interception on the season. With possession at the Dallas 35, the Eagles were unable to convert the turnover into points.

However, it would be déjà vu as Hicks would pick off Sanchez again less than five minutes later at the Cowboys 49 and the team would be sure to make it count this time. Wentz connected with Ertz on a 6-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with seven seconds left in the half. That’s where the score would stay as both teams headed to the locker room.

During the opening 30 minutes, Wentz was 12-of-21 for 87 yards, a touchdown and an 82.8 passer rating.

