Eagles Defense Readies For 2016 Finale

Not one for reflection, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is putting his focus on Dallas and Sunday’s season finale, hopeful that the Eagles can go out on a high note in 2016.

“Maybe there will be a time we can get together. I don’t want to assess anything during the season,” Schwartz said on Tuesday at his weekly press conference at the NovaCare Complex. “We only get 16 opportunities and anything that you get ahead of yourself before, when you still have games to play, doesn’t do enough respect to this game.

“I sort of envy the NBA, the way they can sit guys for a game and even Major League Baseball. You look up and your name is not in the lineup that day because it’s a day game after a night game or something. Football is not that way. We’ve got to give each game the respect that it deserves. That’s the only thing our attention is on. I’m sure it will be something we can do at the end.”

Dallas comes to town on Sunday and there is no offense in the league playing with more precision than the very-balanced Cowboys, who feature rookie sensation Dak Prescott at quarterback and MVP candidate Ezekiel Elliott at running back. The Cowboys have it all on offense, starting with a dominating line, so Schwartz has much to concentrate on this week.

How much the Cowboys play their starters remains to be seen, but the Eagles are preparing for the full complement of front-line players. And they can’t help but think back to the first meeting between the teams when the Eagles battled Dallas, mixing blitzes and four-man rushes, keeping Elliott under control, intercepting a pass in the end zone and leading by 10 points late in the fourth quarter. Then the Cowboys drove 90 yards for a touchdown to tie the game and send it into overtime. A first-possession Cowboys touchdown, covering 75 yards, ended the game, and a chance for the Eagles to make the kind of statement they wanted in the NFC East.





Since then, it’s been an up-and-down season for the Eagles’ defense. Wins over Atlanta and the New York Giants highlighted the games since the October 30 loss at AT&T Stadium. There has been some leakage, too, and a lot of head scratching and tinkering in the scheme from Schwartz and his coaches on the defensive side of the ball. The pass rush hasn’t always been there. The back end of the defense has been challenged.

All of the fits just haven’t been as the Eagles envisioned when they saw the defense tear up the preseason and the month of September.

Schwartz will hold off on the self-reflection, though. He’s got a game to win on Sunday against a high-powered offense.

“They put a lot of pressure on you with the run game because they can run it. And they can put pressure on you to make big plays in the passing game because they have guys that can make big plays in the passing game,” Schwartz said. “They have guys that can move the chains on third down. (Cowboys WR Cole) Beasley and (Cowboys TE Jason) Witten are two of the best in the business doing that.

“Then the quarterback not only can execute the quarterback position, but he can also scramble for first downs. That’s a lot to defend. Defending the run, defending the deep pass, defending the quarterback, but then also handling a scrambling quarterback. There’s not a lot of really good scrambling quarterbacks that are also really good in the pocket. He looks like he has a chance to be one of those guys.”

There are players who have enjoyed fine seasons for the defense. Safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod have been a terrific twosome, and are both Pro Bowl alternates. Rookie Jalen Mills has stepped up at cornerback. Jordan Hicks has fit right in at middle linebacker and has a bright future there. Nigel Bradham has helped on the strong side. Tackle Fletcher Cox is in the Pro Bowl again. End Brandon Graham is a first alternate for the Pro Bowl and he’s been a force.

There are pieces around which to build, for sure. But that’s conversation for the months ahead.

Sunday, while it means nothing in the standings, means something for the Eagles. It’s the Cowboys. That always means something, doesn’t it?

“I’ve been proud of the effort down the stretch. I think our guys do have a lot of pride and they want to go out and find a way to win games,” Schwartz said. “We haven’t won enough games this year. There is no grading on the curve as far as, ‘We lost, but our effort is good.’ I would do anything to get a win. I think our guys are the same way. They have each other’s backs and they work hard to show that.”

One more to go. A chance to end the season with a smile, however slight.